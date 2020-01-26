Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,761.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 175,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

