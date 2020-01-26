Brokerages Expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Varonis Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,533 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 116,804 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214,762 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.