Brokerages Set International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $16.50

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMXI. KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 207.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Money Express by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,863. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $459.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

