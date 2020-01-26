Brokerages Set Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target at $21.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,011. The company has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.01. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.