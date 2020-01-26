Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $17.80

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,589,000 after buying an additional 8,048,970 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,486,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 148,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 1,461,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,179,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 17,909,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,043. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

