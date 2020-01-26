Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,670 shares of company stock worth $10,645,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

