Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,721,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,371,980 shares.The stock last traded at $2.03 and had previously closed at $1.92.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

