Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$58.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.88. 391,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.26.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

