Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $96.00

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 474,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 650.2% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

