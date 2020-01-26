Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

