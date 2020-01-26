Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Buys £150.96 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($198.58).
LON:CAU opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Friday. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $53.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Centaur Media Company Profile
