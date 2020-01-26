Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Buys £150.96 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($198.58).

LON:CAU opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Friday. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $53.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

