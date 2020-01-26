Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. Raymond James downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 20,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

