Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Champions Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

CSBR stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSBR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

