Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.58.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

