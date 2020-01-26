Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 6.1%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 183,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 239,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gary Potthoff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.