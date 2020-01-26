Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $20.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.37 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $82.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $83.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $196.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.