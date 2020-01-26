CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.81. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 15,467,330 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the second quarter worth $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

