Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.