Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

CZNC stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

