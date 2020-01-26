Citrix Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

