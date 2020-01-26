Citrix Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55.
In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
