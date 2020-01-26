Clams (CLAM) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00005116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023339 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,589,617 coins and its circulating supply is 3,963,020 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.