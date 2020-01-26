Claymore Price Down 6.7% This Week (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

