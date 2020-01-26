Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.
Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.
Shares of CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90.
In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
