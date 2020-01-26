Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $1,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.28. 839,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

