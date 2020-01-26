Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,410

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,470.64 ($19.35).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,586.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.41. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

In related news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders purchased a total of 30 shares of company stock worth $44,757 in the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

