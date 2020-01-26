Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

COLB opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

