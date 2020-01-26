Columbus Circle Investors Acquires 5,772 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

