Columbus Circle Investors Has $1.83 Million Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.13% of Cardlytics worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $88.00 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $88,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,939 shares of company stock worth $27,426,388 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

