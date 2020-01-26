Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,968 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $48.53 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $4,123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.24.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

