Columbus Circle Investors Invests $551,000 in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 91.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $48.53 on Friday. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

