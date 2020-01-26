Columbus Circle Investors Sells 824,060 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 824,060 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Twitter by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Aegis lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

