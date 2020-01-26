Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.56. 851,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,503. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

