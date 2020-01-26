Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $191.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.