Contents Protocol (CPT) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $193,913.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.05632926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.