Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Continental stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Continental has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

