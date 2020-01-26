Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,460 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 72.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 281.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

