Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Corteva by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Corteva by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

