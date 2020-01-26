Counterparty Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00016308 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00730275 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,391 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.