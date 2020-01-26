Countryside Properties’ (CSP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 487.29 ($6.41).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

CSP opened at GBX 498.60 ($6.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.79. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000487 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Insiders sold a total of 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620 in the last ninety days.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.