Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.29 ($6.41).

Several research firms recently commented on CSP. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,465 shares of company stock valued at $64,321,620.

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 498.60 ($6.56). 822,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000487 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.