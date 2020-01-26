County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million.
Shares of ICBK stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98.
In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
County Bancorp Company Profile
County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.
