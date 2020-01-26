County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

