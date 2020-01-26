Cowen Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $33.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,379,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

