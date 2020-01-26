Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 339.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 1,250 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total transaction of $6,873,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,437 shares of company stock worth $51,160,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

CACC opened at $457.65 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

