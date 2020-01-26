Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.51.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,190. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

