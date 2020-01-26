Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $341.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

