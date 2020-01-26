Credit Suisse Group Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.75. 687,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,787. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after buying an additional 343,724 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lear by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lear by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

