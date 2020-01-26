Critical Survey: PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlusTherapeuticsInc . $3.67 million 2.39 -$12.63 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.39 million 2.35 -$17.80 million N/A N/A

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlusTherapeuticsInc . -203.18% -1,037.22% -36.97% DarioHealth -248.57% -325.50% -159.70%

Summary

PlusTherapeuticsInc . beats DarioHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

