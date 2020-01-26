CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $6,881.00 and $33.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007551 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.