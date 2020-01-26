Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0254

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.74 million and $30.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.42 or 0.05517866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033587 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.