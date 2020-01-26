Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 6,635 Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPH. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Five Point during the second quarter worth $79,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1,329.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 37.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Point has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

NYSE:FPH opened at $8.80 on Friday. Five Point Holdings LLC has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Five Point had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

